Malaysian Police Use Heat Drones To Check People's Temperatures From Above

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jun 07, 2021 - 07:00 PM

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Malaysian police are using drones which can check temperatures from as high as 20 meters above ground in the latest example of coronavirus population control.

The drones alert authorities if someone has a high temperature reading by emitting a red light, according to Bernama, Malaysia’s state news agency.

“Malaysian police have previously warned they will use drones to enforce earlier travel restrictions, with officers in some areas also stating they would carry out surprise home visits to ensure people were following rules,” reports the Guardian.

There have been numerous previous examples of authorities deploying surveillance drone technology to enforce COVID-19 rules.

Authorities in Spain have used surveillance drones to make sure people who visit beaches are complying with social distancing regulations.

In Brussels, Belgium, police used drones fitted with loudspeakers to bark orders to people to “stay at home.”

In Australia, more expensive drones were used to catch people not wearing masks while also scanning for vehicles that were parked more than 5km from their owner’s home.

In the UK, authorities were blasted for using surveillance drones to keep tabs on dog walkers in remote areas to check if they were hiking too far from home.

