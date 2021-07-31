Mexican President Rejects Jabs For Kids, "Won't Be Held Hostage By [Profiteering] Pharma Companies"

While we often mock US President Biden for accidentally "saying the quiet part out loud," it appears Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) decided to intentionally turn up the "saying what everyone is thinking" amplifier of truth to '11' after refusing to COVID vaccines for children, vowing that Mexico wouldn’t bow to pressure from big pharma.

In remarks made earlier this week, the Mexican leader said his government was still waiting for the scientific community to demonstrate the benefits of vaccinating minors.

Until conclusive evidence was provided, AMLO told the audience (in what has now become a viral, if not very under-reported) speech, that Mexico would refuse to purchase jabs for children; adding that pharmaceutical firms seemed to be focused more on making profits than on ensuring medical necessity as they rake in record sales from Covid-19 vaccines.

"We need to be careful, because, as it is obvious pharmaceutical companies wish to make a profit... and would like to keep selling vaccines for everyone. But we need to prioritize; we need to know if they're needed or not. We need to not be subordinated to Big Pharma dictating to us... 'we need a 3rd dose', 'we need a 4th dose', 'we need to vaccinate children'..."

Speaking on the same topic, Undersecretary for Health Hugo López-Gatell claimed there was “no scientific evidence” showing the jab was “essential” for minors.

Watch the brief moment of honesty from an elite breaking ranks below...

BOOM! 💥

A PRESIDENT addressing the elephant in the room in the most cautious way, so as not to become a target.

Viva México! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/LZGQ9LUJ05 — Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) July 30, 2021

This did prompt some rather interesting social media responses, including

And the next president to mysteriously die is.... — Dan Lewis (@deehinja) July 31, 2021

Hope he'll be ok. It hasn't gone well for other leaders who've questioned the narrative. — ogletwirl (@ogletwirl) July 31, 2021

Will AMLO be banned from Twitter? We wonder how long before the 'establishment' ramps up the narrative that AMLO is a child-killer? Seriously, what has this world come to?