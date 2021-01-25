Moderna Vaccine Not Effective Against "Mutant" South African COVID Strain, But Works With UK Variant

Moderna's latest trial data includes some good news...and some bad news.

The good news is that the biotech company's original COVID jab is effective against two mutations of SARS-CoV-2 which were first isolated in the UK and South Africa, respectively.

The bad news is that, at least when it comes to the South African variant, Moderna's jab is much less effective than scientists had expected. That's a bad sign, because it suggests the vaccines might not perform as well, particularly in elderly patients, or that the immunity they provide might not last as long, as various strains of the virus continue to mutate.

However, perhaps due to the optimistic tone of the press release, investors took the news as a positive and bid Moderna shares higher.

Here's some more details from the FT:

Laboratory tests show Moderna’s Covid-19 jab still works against the variant named 501.V2, which emerged in South Africa, and B.1.1.7, which was first discovered in the UK, the company said. But it warned that the neutralising antibody response to 501.V2 was sixfold lower than to the original variant, raising concerns that immunity to it may wane significantly, particularly in older people.

Moderna has launched a series of trials intended to test its vaccine's efficacy against several different mutant strains.

But don't worry, because even though Moderna's CEO acknowledges that this is an extremely serious situation and the company is preparing for the worst-case scenario, everything is going to be okay.

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna CEO, said the company was preparing for a "worst-case scenario," even though he had “zero concerns” about the vaccine’s efficacy in the coming months. “If something needs to be done in the summer, we'll do something, but we cannot be late,” he told the Financial Times. “We don’t want the virus to win, we want the human race to win.”

That doesn't exactly sound reassuring. As it turns out, Moderna is the first vaccine maker in the West to announce a trial for a booster against a new variant, after having its initial jab authorised across the world including in the US, the EU and the UK. Its messengerRNA technology can be quickly adapted for new variants.

The company is working with the US National Institutes of Health on the trials. Mr Bancel said a few thousand trial participants would be given a booster shot, divided into two groups: one to receive the original vaccine again, and another to get a new vaccine formulated to target 501.V2. The trial will also test to see what dose is needed for a booster.

