More Than Half Of US Companies To Impose Vaccine Mandates, New Survey Finds

A survey conducted by risk management and advisory company Willis Towers Watson has found that more than half of U.S. companies expect to impose COVID vaccine mandates on their employees by the end of the year.

The survey of 1000 companies, employing close to 10 million people, found that 52 percent of employers are planning some form of vaccine mandate for workers.

The figure would be a massive increase on the 21 percent of employers who currently have mandates in place.

The survey also found that almost one-third of employers say they are planning to make full vaccination a requirement to enter the workplace building.

A further 21 percent said could make vaccination a requirement for any new hires, the literal enacting of a ‘no jab, no job’ policy.

The survey also noted that 59 percent of employers are already tracking workers’ vaccination status, with a further 19 percent planning to do so by the end of the year.

Of those already tracking vaccination status, 62 percent require workers to submit proof of vaccination.

The survey also found that “Eight in 10 respondents (80%) require employees to wear masks indoors at any location. Another 13% are planning or considering doing so.”

Willis Towers Watson’s population health leader Dr Jeff Levin-Sherz commented that “We expect even more employers to institute vaccine mandates in the wake of FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.”

“We have reached a point in the pandemic where employers that have worked hard to make it easy for employees to get vaccinated are also considering approaches to make it more difficult for employees to remain unvaccinated,” Levin-Scherz added.

As we noted last week, a Quinnipiac poll has found that almost half of Americans (48%) believe that Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates “go too far,” and that a slight majority are in opposition to it.

The latest findings, however, highlight that the government doesn’t even need to be involved for vaccine mandates to become the norm.

It remains to be seen whether resistance will form among private sector workers, as it has among first responders and the military.

