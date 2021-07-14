Natural Infection May Offer Better Protection Against Delta Variant, Israeli Health Ministry Says

In recent weeks, Israeli media has become a factory for stories that cut against the 'official' 'scientific' narrative about the COVID-19 vaccines. Most visibly, Israel has made a deal with Pfizer to start doling out "booster" shots for the most vulnerable Israelis, despite the FDA's insistence that there's "no evidence" that a booster shot is necessary.

Now, the Israeli Health Ministry has discovered that the number of patients who had been infected prior to becoming infected again during the latest Delta-driven wave of the pandemic were less likely to be reinfected than patients who have only been vaccinated. The finding directly contradicts research spouted by American experts like Dr. Fauci, along with Pfizer and Moderna, who have previously insisted that the antibodies created by their jabs are more powerful than antibodies produced by natural infection (which is one reason even the previously infected have been asked to get vaccinated).

According to Israel National News, more than 7.7K new cases of the virus have been detected during the most recent wave (beginning back in May). However, just 72 of the confirmed cases were reported in people who were known to have been previously infected - that is, less than 1% of the new cases.

Roughly 40% of new cases – involving more than 3K patients – were infected despite being fully vaccinated.

By this count, Israelis who had been vaccinated were 6.72x more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with more than 3K of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave. The disparity has confounded Health Ministry experts, with some saying the data proves the higher level of immunity provided by natural infection versus vaccination. However, others remain unconvinced.

Israel's Health Ministry previously estimated that the efficacy of Pfizer's COVID jab was only 64% against the Delta variant, which helped prompt Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to develop a new jab designed to protect against variants including Delta and Beta (the variant first discovered in South Africa).