New COVID-19 Alarm Bells In The UK - Ridiculous Or Not?

by Tyler Durden
Monday, May 31, 2021 - 06:00 AM

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is sounding a COVID alarm in the UK. False alarm?

Multiple Warnings

On a weekly cumulative basis, weekly hospitalizations has increased 25% versus the previous week.

Worrisome is that weekly deaths has increased 38% as well, according to SAGE member @GabrielScally, who is not very optimistic about the data.

Here is some UK cities with sharp rises in hospitalizations… undeniable there is a hospitalization surge.

Here is what can happen next in UK 🇬🇧 in June and July. It depends on how transmissible #B16172 is and what govt leaders do.

Spotlight Europe

Anyone believe Ding's warning?

