New COVID-19 Alarm Bells In The UK - Ridiculous Or Not?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is sounding a COVID alarm in the UK. False alarm?

Multiple Warnings

📍BREAKING—Hospitalizations for #COVID19 has spiked up 72% in just 8 days, according to latest UK 🇬🇧 govt data. This follows a surge in #B16172 cases. Deaths have also begun to increase. UK is among the most vaccinated countries, with ~57% with at least 1 dose, and 35% fully.🧵 pic.twitter.com/JAcKaBK9hU — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 28, 2021

On a weekly cumulative basis, weekly hospitalizations has increased 25% versus the previous week.

Worrisome is that weekly deaths has increased 38% as well, according to SAGE member @GabrielScally, who is not very optimistic about the data.

Things not looking positive on #COVID19, unfortunately. The 7-day UK figures published at 4pm show 24% growth in cases, 25% growth in hospital admissions, and 38% rise in deaths. pic.twitter.com/O8S2JUknv6 — Dr Gabriel Scally (@GabrielScally) May 28, 2021

7) #B16172 is now becoming the newly dominant variant in the UK, replacing and outpacing even the previously faster reigning variant #B117 which was already 50% more contagious than original strain. B16172 is just that much more faster. https://t.co/pjdWc7E1q3 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 28, 2021

Here is some UK cities with sharp rises in hospitalizations… undeniable there is a hospitalization surge.

HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASING in UK 🇬🇧 with surge in #B16172. We need to all be hyper vigilant about this variant from India.



Facts:



📍Admissions have risen by 20% across the UK as a whole in the last week.



📍northwest England, it has risen 25%.



(HT @jburnmurdoch) #COVID19 🧵 https://t.co/q5bgCozZkg pic.twitter.com/1qdFelpa2s — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 27, 2021

Here is what can happen next in UK 🇬🇧 in June and July. It depends on how transmissible #B16172 is and what govt leaders do.

15) UK leaders are letting history repeat again… if only they listened to the science and data. But no, reopening is coming soon amid the surge. Will Boris Johnson act? https://t.co/lcjFVHUrDI — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 29, 2021

Spotlight Europe

Anyone believe Ding's warning?