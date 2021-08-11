More Dangerous Side Effects Potentially Linked To mRNA Vaccines, EU Warns

As shares of MRNA-vaccine purveyors Moderna and BioNTech tumbled on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the EMA, the EU's medicines regulator, is looking into new potential side effects from the still-experimental MRNA jabs, including suspicious skin reactions and kidney ailments.

According to Reuters, three new conditions have been reported by a small number of people after vaccination with jabs from Pfizer and Moderna. The ailments include Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction; glomerulonephritis, or kidney inflammation; and nephrotic syndrome, a renal disorder that leads to heavy urinary protein losses. All of the cases are being studied by the EMA to determine whether the vaccines might be linked to the conditions.

This isn't the first time regulators have raised issues with an MRNA vaccine. As we reported a few months ago, the FDA determined that one side effect of the jabs in a small number of male patients with certain complications included heart inflammation. Still, the FDA, CDC and WHO have insisted that the risks posed by the jabs are far outweighed by their benefits to society.

The finding comes as Israeli health authorities have found that a small number of patients still managed to get infected with the virus even after their third dose of the vaccine.

Neither Pfizer nor Moderna responded to Reuters' request for comment.

Just over 43.5MM doses of Moderna's vaccine, Spikevax, have been administered in the European Economic Area as of July 29, compared to more than 330MM doses of the Pfizer shot, Comirnaty, which was developed in partnership with Germany's BioNTech.

Details about the new side effects were pretty sparse, with the EMA saying only that it had requested more data from the vaccine's makers so they could determine any potential relation. So far, the EMA hasn't made any recommendation regarding the labeling of the vaccines, and whether any new side effects should be noted.

The agency disclosed the new side effects during a routine update to the safety section of the approved vaccines' database.

MRNA jabs rely on new technology that reprograms the immune system to fight off the virus, however critics maintain that long term side effects and safety risks simply aren't well understood since the jabs were rushed to the finish line.