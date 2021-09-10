New Study Finds 'Excess Suicides' In Japan Surged Due To COVID Restrictions

Here's a study that wasn't covered at all by the media, despite it's chilling findings, which cut against claims by American health experts that COVID lockdowns haven't led to an increase in suicides.

A recent UK study showed 5x as many children have died via suicide since the start of the pandemic than the number who have died from COVID (almost no children - and no healthy children - have died from COVID in the US and UK). And the fact that suicides have increased in Japan over the past year has already been documented.

According to this new study, which was carried out via scientists from a Japanese university along with Japan's Infectious Diseases Surveillance Center, 2,665 excess cases of mortality were identified between July 2020 and March 2021. The study's methodology was similar to that from an earlier study. "Excess mortality" was defined as the difference between the actual number of deaths, and the expected epidemiological threshold (assuming the actual number exceeds the expectation).

The study used data from all causes, as reported, from 2005 through February 2021. Deaths reported from across Japan were incorporated.

The total number of estimated EXCESS suicides traced to lockdowns in Japan is >2,600. https://t.co/HXIJtAe5bC — Dave Collum (@DavidBCollum) September 7, 2021

Using their model, the researchers determined that "significant excess mortality attributable to suicide" was seen between July 2020 and March 2021, with the biggest excess seen in October of last year, which we noted at the time.

The number of COVID deaths during that period was 8,153, meaning excess suicide deaths attributable to lockdowns and other pandemic-related circumstances were almost equivalent to one-third of the total deaths from COVID.

The study's authors concluded that governments should examine cost-effectiveness analysis. The impact on quality of life should be considered among the various drawbacks of lockdowns and other restrictions on economic and social activity as a major part of countermeasures.

"Continued careful monitoring of excess mortality attributable to suicide is expected to be necessary."

Interested parties can read the study preprint below:

