As NFL Season Kicks Off, Fearmongering Fauci Frets Over Unvaxx'd Attending Games

The 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight with the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league expects a post-pandemic season, but many virus-related challenges linger amid the spread of the delta variant. Fans have been waiting a year to return to full stadiums to see their favorite teams duke it out with opponents, but Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn't believe that's a good thing.

Entering the first week of the NFL season, about 93% of players and 99% of coaches and staffers are vaccinated, according to WaPo. The league has planned a 17th game season for each team with packed stadiums.

"Our challenge right now ... is certainly that we are in a major surge," Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said recently. "It's no secret to any of you, nor is it a secret to any of us in medicine, with the impact that the delta variant is having."

The continuing issue for the NFL is how to keep players healthy amid the spread of COVID variants.

In August, the NFL attempted to make vaccines mandatory for all players, but the NFL Players Association refused to agree to that.

Leaguewide, unvaccinated players tested positive for COVID-19 at a rate seven times higher than unvaccinated players. One mandate the NFL did manage to make mandatory is vaccines for coaches and support staff.

But, when it comes to football fans, Fauci is not happy.

The fearmonger-in-chief joined CNN's Jim Sciutto in a television interview on Tuesday and was asked a series of questions about the upcoming football season in crowded college and NFL stadiums around the country amid outbreaks of COVID. He told Sciutto that he doesn't think it's a brilliant idea to attend these sporting events.

"I don't think it's smart," Fauci said. "Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together – first, you should be vaccinated. And when you do have congregate settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask." "We could be stuck in outbreak mode, and that's why I think what you're going to be seeing is…a lot more local mandates," he warned. "There are gonna be organizations, and there are gonna be universities, there are gonna be colleges, there are gonna be sports events, travel events, where the rule is going to be if you wanna participate – you get vaccinated," Fauci added. "If not – sorry, you're not going to be able to do it."

Fauci's appearance on CNN demonstrates what's he's good at: Fearmongering.

After fans were denied access to stadiums in the 2020 season, people just want to have fun and enjoy a pre-pandemic life of tailgating at stadium parking lots ahead of games and cheering for their favorite team in a packed stadium with tens of thousands of other fans.

Though Fauci's comments ruin this for those, who have a natural immunity to the virus, it's still mindblowing that the US' top health official ignores science he doesn't like and concentrates on science that benefits mega-biotech companies, such as the push for more vaccines and booster shots.

For those who may have a natural immunity to the virus and don't want Fauci to ruin their fun by discouraging them from attending a sporting event this fall, Harvard Medical School professor Martin Kulldorff makes the case that "natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine."

Fauci is distraught that life for some is returning to normal.