'No Substantial Outbreaks' After Researchers Track Sports, Music And Clubbing

A new report out of the UK which studied several types of gatherings with large groups of people in close proximity found 'no substantial outbreaks' of COVID-19 following the events, according to Sky News.

A club night in Liverpool was one of the test events (via Sky News)

The combined events were attended by 58,000 people, resulting in just 28 known cases, according to the Events Research Programme (ERP). Of the 28 cases, 11 were identified as "potentially infectious at an event," while another 17 were marked as "potentially infected at or around the time of the event."

The Brit Awards, which had an audience of 3,500 people, had zero linked cases of COVID-19. No word on vaccination status.

No cases were detected at the Brits, despite its audience of 3,500 people (via Sky News)

Breakdown of events and COVID cases (via Sky News):

Circus Nightclub in Liverpool hosted almost 7,000 people over two nights and recorded 10 cases

The World Snooker Championship, which welcomed more than 10,000 over 17 days, recorded six cases

The Brit Awards, which hosted 3,500 music fans at London's O2 arena, found zero cases

The FA Cup semi-final and final, and the Carabao Cup final, recorded a combined total of eight cases out of almost 30,000 attendees

An outdoor festival pilot at Sefton Park in Liverpool, attended by more than 6,000 people, recorded two cases.

The Reunion 5k run at Kempton Park, Surrey, recorded two cases out of 2,000 people present.

The events were monitored via cameras and using Wi-Fi data, while participants were also asked to take a series of tests.

The FA Cup Final was another of the pilot events

The program's chief advisers, Nicholas Hytner and David Ross, were careful to warn the report "does not make conclusive public health recommendations on the reopening of events at this stage," and added that the studies took place when COVID-19 outbreaks were low.

"Future public health measures need to adapt to prevailing levels and patterns of the virus," they said.

"Mitigation measures" - such as wearing face coverings, ventilation, testing, social distancing and food and drink restrictions - could help to manage risks at events. Large crowd events do have the potential for "increased pressure on pinch points", such as toilets and food and drink outlets, the report said. Areas which have an "increased density of people", including half time at a football match, have been identified as higher risk. The report found compliance with wearing masks and social distancing was "mostly high", with an average of 96.2% of people in test areas wearing face coverings correctly while seated.

The ERP will continue to gather evidence from future events.