NY Hospital Forced To Stop Delivering Babies After Maternity Workers Resign Over Vaccine

A hospital in upstate New York has been forced to 'pause' the delivery of babies starting Sept. 24 after a flood of maternity workers resigned over Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer made the announcement in a Friday press conference, according to WWNY. According to Cayer, six employees in the maternity unit resigned and another seven are 'undecided,' rendering the hospital unable to safely deliver children.

"If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County," said Cayer.

Cayer said 165 hospital employees have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19; that’s 27 percent of the workforce. The other 464 workers, or 73 percent of employees, have gotten their shots, he said. In August, the state announced all health care workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities across New York would be required to have gotten at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by September 27. Cayer said the announcement prompted 30 workers to get vaccinated, while another 30 resigned. -WWNY

New York isn't the only state with healthcare workers who refuse to get vaxxed. Last month, a group of New Mexico healthcare workers protested vaccine mandates - which they say 'take away people's choice and informed consent,' and 'violate medical codes of ethics as well as fundamental human rights, the constitution, and the Nuremberg Code,' according to KFOX14.

Protests have also been held in California, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, Washington and elsewhere.

And judging by the overwhelming upvotes on YouTube, most people support them.