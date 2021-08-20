NYC To Require Vax Card And Proof Of ID For Indoor Activities

Those hoping to enter restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and other business in New York City will need to show proof of vaccination and ID, according to a Friday morning tweet by City Councilmember Mark D. Levine.

Patrons wait to show proof of vaccination before entering a performance at City Winery in New York City in May.Credit...Victor J. Blue for The New York Times

"NYC's new vaccination screening program for indoor dining etc requires that you show proof of vax *and* ID," he tweeted, adding "The ID requirement is to help reduce fraud."

He then directs people without an ID to New York's 'IDNYC' service to obtain one.

The ID requirement is to help reduce fraud. Venues covered by the vax screening program are required to check ID for those 18+. Checking ID for 12+ is optional.



The NYC Covid Safe app allows you to upload a picture of your ID if you don't want to carry it. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 20, 2021

Keep in mind that the crux of Democrats' argument against voter ID is that it's racist to force minorities to obtain identification due to various socioeconomic factors.

Can I then use that ID to vote? — red light (@RedsLight) August 20, 2021

Acceptable forms of vaccination proof include a CDC-issued vaccine card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, or the NYC COVID Safe app. A photograph of a vaccination card is not acceptable.

As the NYT reported on Thursday, rolling out the Excelsior Pass will cost taxpayers roughly $27 million. So far over 3.5 million people have already obtained one, which includes a QR code that can be stored on a smartphone or printed out.

The app verifies applications against city and state vaccination records, and the code is generated the day after someone is considered fully vaccinated, which is 15 days after the final shot. Through a Freedom of Information Request, the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, an advocacy group that has expressed concern about the privacy and security implications of vaccine passports, received the latest contract between the state and I.B.M., which is developing the app. -NYT

"Just buy into this because it's going to work for all of us, is going to make us all safer," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said on Monday.

Businesses have just over three more weeks before the rules go into effect on September 13, and apply to everyone in the city in settings ranging from coffee shops, to yoga studios, to strip clubs according to ABC7NY.

Exceptions include children under 12, athletes, contractors and some performers who don't live in the city, as well as 'church potlucks, community centers, office buildings, house parties - even if they're catered - and people ducking in somewhere to pick up food or use the bathroom.'

Businesses not enforcing the rule face a $1,000 fine for the first offense, $2,000 for the second, and $5,000 for the third.