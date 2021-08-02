Obama Risks Superspreader Event As 700 Expected To Attend 60th Birthday Party At Martha's Vineyard Mansion

Less than two weeks go, the Daily Mail reported on Australian socialite Anthony Hess, who 'unknowingly spread the Delta strain of coronavirus to at least 60 people in a single weekend' despite being fully vaccinated.

And days ago, the Washington Post cited a CDC report which found that 75% of people infected during a Massachusetts COVID-19 outbreak associated with summer events and large public gatherings were fully vaccinated.

Now - as Democrat-run cities and states go back into quasi-lockdowns - former President Barack Obama has come under fire for forging ahead with his celeb-packed 60th birthday bash in Martha's Vineyard despite official warnings against large gatherings during the pandemic.

The party will be held outside the Obamas' 7,000-square-foot home in Edgarton he and former first lady Michelle bought in 2019 for nearly $12 million (pictured)

"If you're talking about a small party like I might have at my house for six or eight people who are all fully vaccinated, I do not believe, at this point, we need to put masks on to be next to each other" said NIH Director Francis Collins on Sunday, adding "But if there were 100 people, and, of course, how are you really going to be sure about people's vaccination status?"

The CDC, meanwhile, advises people who want to have large gatherings to instead do so virtually.

The event is expected to include 475 invited guests, served by at least 200 staff at his 30-acre, $12 million waterfront property he and wife Michelle bought in 2019, according to Axios, which adds that guests will need to be tested and vaccinated, and that the party will be held outdoors.

There will also be a "COVID coordinator' employed by the Obamas to ensure that proper protocols are being followed, however it's unclear how they will verify proof of a negative COVID test or a vaccine, or whether guests will be required to wear masks.

The New York Times reports that the community, at the tip of Cape Cod, was crowded with over 60,000 people, many of whom were maskless, during the holiday. Officials did not worry about it, however, as the community had one of the highest vaccination rates in the state. But since then, scientists have traced 965 cases to the gatherings, 238 of them involving Provincetown residents. -Daily Mail

As the Mail notes, twitter users immediately picked up on Obama's 'bad example.'

Pearl Jam will perform at the event, while a family spokesperson told The Sun that the guest list "includes a number of family members and friends to mark the occasion," while The Hill reports that Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Stephen Spielberg are slated to attend.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, will not be in attendance.