Only Seven Premier League Clubs Have More Than 50% Vaccinated Players

Despite a massive PR push to encourage vaccination, only seven of the twenty Premier League football clubs have more than 50% of the players in their squads fully jabbed.

The figure was revealed in a Sportsmail report about a Premier League plan to “reward” teams who have a high vaccination rate, with football authorities seemingly concerned about low uptake.

“According to the data we have, only seven clubs’ squads are more than 50% fully vaccinated, so we have a way to go,” said a briefing note sent by the Premier League.

At least two Premier League clubs have no more than six players vaccinated in their entire squads, which often comprise more than 25 players.

The Premier League wants to reward “squads/players who are most Covid-compliant and who have opted to be vaccinated,” although what that reward would entail isn’t clarified.

The Premier League fears that vaccine passports for international travel will become commonplace, placing at risk players’ participation in foreign soccer tournaments.

As NBA star Jonathan Isaac eloquently explains in the clip below, there is absolutely no reason for a healthy young athlete to take a COVID-19 jab, given that the side-effects of the vaccine (no matter how rare) pose more of a threat than the virus itself to physically fit men in their 20’s and 30’s.

Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac says he isn’t getting the covid vaccine because he has natural immunity and data shows he isn’t at risk at all from covid. Well said: pic.twitter.com/AJmvlNRyff — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2021

Sports stars are obsessed with health and fitness and obviously do more research than most people about what they are putting into their bodies.

No surprise then that many of them continue to reject the vaccine despite the overwhelming pressure imposed by the media and sports authorities on them to take it.

