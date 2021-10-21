Pfizer Reports Booster Shots 95.6% Effective, Offer "Favorable" Safety Profile

Offering Americans the latest reminder that the dynamic driving our national vaccine program prioritizes the policy decisions first, and the "science" later, Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday released efficacy data from a Phase 3 trial purported to show that their booster doses restore efficacy against COVID-19, offering even more protection than the original 2-course dose (which was originally believed to be around 91% effective).

Additionally, the data showed the booster jabs had a "favorable safety profile".

The data was released to the New England Journal of Medicine, which illustrated the efficacy of the boosters by age group with this chart.

The latest data showed participants aged 16 or older who had been given a third dose showed 95.6% effectiveness against the diseases, during a period when the Delta strain was prevalent. Additionally, the study also found that the booster shot had a favourable safety profile.

Here's more from Reuters:

Pfizer had said its two-shot vaccine's efficacy drops over time, citing a study that showed 84% effectiveness from a peak of 96% four months after a second dose. Some countries had already gone ahead with plans to give booster doses. The drugmakers said the median time between the second dose and the booster shot or the placebo in the study was around 11 months, adding that there were only five cases of COVID-19 in the booster group, compared with 109 cases in the group which received the placebo shot. "These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. The median age of the participants was 53 years, with 55.5% of participants between 16 and 55 years, and 23.3% at 65 years or older.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla celebrated the data in a statement, proclaiming that it clearly shows booster doses restore full protection against COVID, even against the delta variant.

"We believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the ongoing public health threat of this pandemic," Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement. The companies said they’ll share the data with health authorities in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

Back in September, both the FDA and CDC gave the Pfizer jab the green light to start being used as booster shots for the most vulnerable - the elderly and the immunocompromised - expediting the process of regulatory review as Pfizer was still conducting data via trials to try and gauge the need for boosters by measuring the decline in immunity protection.

And just last night, the FDA gave the same EUA approval to the Moderna and J&J jabs.

The timing of this data is no accident. It's being released to the public ahead of an important CDC meeting where the agency is expected to once again rubber stamp the Biden Administration's plans for rolling out boosters - not for Pfizer, but for the Moderna and JNJ jabs (Pfizer boosters have already received an EUA (emergency approval) from the FDA, with the CDC going along with it. Still, the Biden Administration is doing everything it can to encourage all Americans over 40 to prepare to get a booster jab in the coming months, if they haven't gotten one already.