Pfizer Submits Vaccine Trial Data For Kids As Young As 5; Sanofi Abandons Development Of mRNA Jab

Yesterday while receiving his Pfizer booster jab during a live-streamed media event, President Biden let slip that he believes the US will need to see more than 97% of Americans fully vaccinated for life to return to "normal". It's just the latest politically motivated moving of the goalposts from the Biden Administration as it tries to force as many Americans as possible (all of them, ideally) to accept the jab.

On Tuesday, Pfizer submitted data from its Phase 2/3 trial for minors aged 5 to 11 for its mRNA COVID jab (brand-name: "Comirnaty") to the FDA, which we suspect will quickly turn around and approve the drug for even younger patients. Back in May, Pfizer finished trials for 12-15-year-olds which allegedly showed the jab was "100% effective" in preventing severe COVID for children in that age group.

Pfizer announced on Sept. 20 that its jab is "safe and effective" for children as young as 5.

Following news of Pfizer's submission, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes the FDA will give the shot the 'green light' for young kids by the end of October.

As Pfizer submits these latest results to the FDA, the drugmaker announced last night that it had started the final step of a trial for a prophylactic COVID treatment that - as far as functionality is concerned - is somewhat similar to ivermectin, which Big Pharma and its partners have done everything in their power to discredit (perhaps to cash in on an expensive new drug of their own).

The only drug approved for the treatment of COVID so far is Gilead's remdesivir, which isn't particularly effective.

In other news pertaining to mRNA vaccines, Sanofi announced Tuesday that it had dropped plans for its own mRNA-based COVID-19 jab because they fear they can't compete with the jabs produced by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

The decision to drop clinical development of its own mRNA jab acquired as part of its takeover of Translate Bio came despite relatively strong Phase I/II study results, which showed strong antibody production in participants' blood readings, Reuters said.

Intead, Sanofi says it'll team up with British drug giant GSK and work on an alternative vaccine based on a more "conventional" approach.