Politifact Quietly Admits COVID-19 Lab Escape Not 'Debunked Conspiracy Theory'

Last January, when China and the World Health Organization (WHO) were performing damage control for Beijing over a mysterious new coronavirus which broke out in the same town as their secretive bat coronavirus lab (with whom, unbeknownst to most at the time, a Fauci-funded NGO called EcoHealth Alliance had been working), anyone who logically suggested a link between the secretive lab and the new disease was immediately punished by Silicon Valley tech giants who protected China from those who dare speculate based on very. obvious. clues.

Wuhan Institute of Virology

Twitter suspended Zero Hedge after a BuzzFeed journalist (later fired for plagiarism) accused us of 'doxxing a Chinese scientist it falsely accused of creating coronavirus' (with publicly available information). Five months later Twitter restored our account after mounting public pressure - saying they had "made an error."

Facebook banned our articles - and policed COVID 'disinformation' based on the word of so-called "fact checkers" who insisted that the new disease couldn't have possibly escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and must have emerged via yet-to-be discovered animal intermediaries between bats and humans. Of course, one of Facebook's "fact checkers" worked at the Wuhan lab.

Former Wuhan lab worker and Facebook fact checker, Danielle Anderson, who collaborated nine times with bat-covid researcher, Peng Zhou

And then there's Politifact, which wrote this blaring headline in a September 2020 "fact check":

"Tucker Carlson guest airs debunked conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was created in a lab."

Now, almost exactly one year and one president later, Politifact has issued a major 'correction.' and 'archived' the fact-check.

"When this fact check was first published in September 2020, PolitiFact's sources concluded researchers who asserted the SARS-CoV-2 virus could not have been manipulated. That assertion is now more widely disputed."

I never want to hear about Politifact. Ever. Never. Ever. I’m going to use these two screencaps if anyone ever cites that source. pic.twitter.com/5EPgpxEgiW — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 19, 2021

While Politifact defenders argue that the 'fact checker' is simply holding themselves accountable - they decreed the lab escape theory to be 'debunked' - as in proven false - at the same time as former President Trump - and individuals credentials equal or better to their 'sources' were saying otherwise.

It wasn't a "conspiracy", just facts.



It was clear to every knowledge researcher out there that it came from a lab, but silenced.



Listen to Dr Pekova for example, who was cancelled immediately after the last 4 minutes of this interview in March 2020.https://t.co/JSBFZKQQnl — Rob (@MakingMoneyFast) May 20, 2021

In fact, it was political.