Scientists initially estimated that 60 to 70 percent of a population would have to acquire resistance to Covid-19 in order for herd immunity to take effect, a threshold that has been revised upwards since the start of the year with 80 to 85 percent quoted in some cases.

Additionally, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that as the Delta variant of Covid-19 generates fresh concern, the race towards full vaccination has become increasingly urgent and Israel has led the way, according to Our World in Data, though other countries have now overtaken it.

The UAE is one of them and it now has 68.4 percent of its population fully vaccinated while Bahrain has reached 62.2 percent coverage.

Israel follows closely at 61.1 percent.

In the United States, 48.7 percent of people have been fully vaccinated.

In this case, full vaccination refers to all doses prescribed by the vaccination protocol with data only available for countries reporting the breakdown of their doses.