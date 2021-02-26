Scientists: Vaccination Before Every Vacation May Be Needed

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Scientists at Oxford University have suggested that people may need to have a coronavirus vaccination not once, not twice, but EVERY time they want to travel out of their home country.

The scientists published a report in the Royal Society Journal last week that acknowledged there is little data on how efficient or long lasting the current vaccines are, and so it is likely that countries will require a recent vaccination.

Having endless vaccinations when there is no indication of how effective they are, or what long term side effects there may be sounds absolutely mental, but that is what is being suggested.

Speaking to the London Telegraph, Epidemiologist Christopher Dye, a leading author of the reports stated “If we thought that the duration of protection was just a matter of months, then the sort of criteria that might be introduced – we’re not saying they should be – is that when one travels internationally for a short trip, going on vacation for example, that one is vaccinated each time on that occasion for that particular trip.”

The scientists also stated that vaccine passports are “feasible,” but only when global standards can be agreed upon.

“An effective vaccine passport system that would allow the return to pre-Covid activities, including travel, without compromising personal or public health, must meet a set of demanding criteria,” said Dye.

Other co-authors of the study wanted that the covid passports, which the government’s vaccines minister has repeatedly said are not going to be used domestically, “need to be fully explored.”

Professor Melinda Mills warned that such a system “could inadvertently discriminate or exacerbate existing inequalities,” adding “The intended use will have significant implications across a wide range of legal and ethical issues.”

“Is it literally a passport to allow international travel or could it be used domestically to allow holders greater freedoms?” Professor Mills further questioned.

“We need a broader discussion about multiple aspects of a vaccine passport, from the science of immunity through to data privacy, technical challenges and the ethics and legality of how it might be used,” Mills added.

In the face of globalists repeatedly pushing for the vaccination passport system, Silkie Carlo, the director of civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, has penned an important op-ed warning that we risk “emerging like some sort of China-adjunct – a high-tech dystopia where citizens flash their vaccine IDs and biological risk scores to buy a pint of milk, or government-approved facial recognition for a pint of beer.”

At this moment, the UK should be showing courage and leadership to build a freer future - to “set the people free”.



Instead, with vaccine IDs and more, the government is offering us a future of more controls, not more freedom. — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) February 21, 2021

Carlo urged that we “survived the 20th century because our forebearers gave up their lives for freedom. Today, some are willing to give up their freedom for just about anything.”