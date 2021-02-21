Supermarket Calls Cops On Disabled Man For Not Wearing Mask, Tries to Make Him Wear Yellow Sticker

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

British supermarket Morrisons called the police on a disabled man who was medically exempt from wearing a face mask after attempting to make him wear a yellow sticker.

The clip shows the man involved in a confrontation with a security guard and staff as they try to make him wear the sticker.

The man calls them out by asking how a sticker could stop the spread of coronavirus.

When he refuses to wear the sticker, he is asked to leave the store as staff claim they are just doing their job.

“Weren’t they just doing their job in the Nazi Germany? Can you remember how they said that during the Nuremberg trials?”

The staff then call the police, although are unsure if they should be calling the ‘999’ emergency number.

The security guard says the yellow stickers are to “explain to other people in the store that you’re medically exempt,” despite this not being part of the law.

“It’s not law, she’s going to phone the police over a policy, you can’t phone the police over a policy,” explains the man, who ends up paying for his shopping and leaving before any police arrive.

According to the law, people do not have to answer questions as to why they are medically exempt and are not required to signal to others with any kind of sticker or badge that they are medically exempt.

The dark undertones of forcing disabled people to wear yellow stars hardly needs to be explained.

This underscores how the obsession with forcing people to wear face masks, despite their efficacy being disputed by numerous studies, is being abused to target the vulnerable.

Big Brother Watch asked Morrisons to apologize for the behavior of their staff, but the company is yet to respond.

A supermarket is forcing those exempt from wearing masks, primarily disabled people, to wear *yellow stickers*. After this man politely refused, shop staff called the police + recorded him.@Morrisons will you apologise and stop this discrimination? pic.twitter.com/AP7hJzXjfE — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) February 17, 2021

