Superspreader-In-Chief? Martha's Vineyard Sees Spike In Covid Cases After Obama Birthday Bash

Martha's Vineyard is experiencing a four-month high in Covid cases, after 74 people tested positive following former President Barack Obama's 'scaled down' 60th birthday party last Saturday. The spike comes after 48 individuals tested positive the week before, more than half of whom were vaccinated according to the Daily Mail.

Obama is pictured on Sunday enjoying brunch beneath a marquee following his huge birthday party the night before (via the Daily Mail)

Local health officials say it's too early to tell whether the spike in cases are linked to the hundreds of maskless guests and (masked) workers at Obama's birthday, while the former president says he held his guests and staff to a 'high standard' regarding vaccinations, and attendees were required to submit negative Covid tests prior to entry.

"At this time we're not aware of any cases connected to the Obama party," Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley told DailyMail.com, adding "It's a little too early and the only way we're going to know is through comprehensive contact tracing."

Hundreds of people attended Obama's birthday bash Saturday, flying in from around the country and congregating under tents where partiers danced, ate and drank the night away on his estate in Edgartown. He gathered with friends Thursday at the Barn Bowl & Bistro, joined a larger kick-off celebration Friday at the luxury Winnetu Oceanside Resort. Obama followed up his party with a brunch Sunday at Beach Road restaurant, dining under a specially-erected marquee beside the water in Vineyard Haven. -Daily Mail

Around 300-400 people showed up for Obama's birthday despite the ex-president's claim that the event had been 'scaled back' from 500, and only family and close friends would attend. Guests included Jay Z, Beyonce, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, according to a staffer.

According to the report, many guests took private jets to the event and stayed in Edgatown, which has experienced the most Covid cases on the island.

Several celebrities including Bradley Cooper checked in to the Harbor View Hotel where six staff members tested positive. The Harbor View was among three new COVID clusters in Edgartown, along with the Alchemy Bistro & Bar with 14 cases, and Port Hunter restaurant with five, according to local health officials. The latter two restaurants temporarily shut down, along with several other establishments including the historic Newes from America pub, the Wharf Pub and the Covington Restaurant in Edgartown. -Daily Mail

Following Obama's birthday bash, the number of cases has steadily risen, with six on Sunday, seven Monday, 10 Tuesday, 13 Wednesday, 18 Thursday and 20 Friday.

"I wouldn't have gone to the party even if I was invited," said one resident of Edgartown who had a friend working at Obama's party. "I'm sure some attendees went home with some extra luggage they didn't pack or see. Stay tuned."