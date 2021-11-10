Surgeon General Rebuts Matthew McConaughey Over Vaccinating Kids; Warns Americans Not To Share 'Misleading Memes' About COVID

The Biden administration wheeled out US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Tuesday to rebut actor Matthew McConaughey, who said that while he's taken the jab, his kids aren't vaccinated and that he's against vaccine mandates for children.

"I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information," the actor said at the New York Times DealBook summit earlier in the day, adding that as of "right now" he won't vaccinate his children.

Rebutting McConaughey's comment, Murthy told CNN's "OutFront" that "Covid is not harmless in our children," adding "Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children -- thousands -- have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital."

Watch:

Matthew McConaughey, who is vaccinated, says he won’t vaccinated his kids ... yet.@andrewrsorkin: “Why don’t you want your kids to be vaccinated?”



MM: “We go slow on vaccinations anyway … I still want to find out more information.” pic.twitter.com/0BYGZubhs1 — The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2021

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy responds to Matthew McConaughey saying he doesn’t want to vaccinate his children just yet:



“COVID is not harmless in our children ... [vaccines] are remarkably safe, as well.” pic.twitter.com/d8WKwratNy — The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2021

Of course, yet another study ignored by US health officials in July revealed that the risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19 in teenagers and children is extremely low.

Here are the numbers...

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 42% of U.S. children 5 to 11 had Covid by June 2021, before the Delta wave - a prevalence that is likely greater than 50% today. Of 28 million children in that age range, 94 have died of Covid since the pandemic began (including deaths before newer treatments), and 562 have been hospitalized with Covid infections. Serious complications are so uncommon in this age range that of 2,186 children in the Pfizer vaccine study, no child in either the vaccine or placebo group developed severe illness from Covid.

As the Epoch Times noted at the time:

In the study that focused on deaths only, researchers analyzed England’s national databases, including the mandatory National Child Mortality Database, to identify all children under 18 who have died as a result of COVID-19 between March 2020 to February 2021.

During the first year of the pandemic in England, of the 3,105 children who had died from all causes, 61 were children who had tested positive for the CCP virus.

But after “differentiating between those who died of SARS-CoV-2 infection and those who died of an alternative cause but coincidentally tested positive,” the researchers determined that only 25 of the 61 children had died of COVID-19 in a population of over 12 million children.

This equated to a mortality rate of about two in a million.

Of the 25 children who died with COVID-19, 15 had a life-limiting condition, 16 had multiple comorbidities, and 19 had an underlying chronic health condition.

The researchers found that the “comorbidity group at highest risk [for death] were those with complex neurodisability, who comprised 52 [percent] of all deaths” in children who died of COVID-19.

“Those young people at higher risk are those who are also at higher risk from any winter virus or other illness—that is, young people with multiple health conditions and complex disabilities,” Viner said. “COVID-19 does, however, increase the risks for people in these groups to a higher degree than for illnesses such as influenza (seasonal flu).”

Only six (24 percent) of the 25 COVID-19 deaths appeared to not have underlying health conditions.

In addition, the researchers found no deaths in children with an isolated diagnosis of a respiratory condition like asthma, type 1 diabetes, down syndrome, or epilepsy.

However, the researchers noted that “during the same time period studied, there were 124 deaths from suicide and 268 deaths from trauma, emphasizing COVID-19 is rarely fatal” in children and teenagers.

Misleading Memes?

Meanwhile, Murthy's office has issued a "toolkit" which advises Americans not to share 'unapproved' information about COVID-19.

More from Steve Watson via Summit News:

A press release from Murthy’s office reads “With the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old, it is more important than ever that families have access to accurate, science-based information. Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities.”

“The good news is that we all have the power to help stop the spread of health misinformation during this pandemic and beyond,” the statement continues, adding “That’s where this toolkit comes in – to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health.”

The document also warns American off “websites that look professional (often designed to look like news sites).”

n other words, don’t share anything that doesn’t fit the government narrative.

The documents asks the following questions:

Did you check with the CDC or local public health department to see whether there is any information about the claim being made?

Did you ask a credible health care professional such as your doctor or nurse if they have any additional information?

Did you type the claim into a search engine to see if it has been verified by a credible source?

Did you look at the “About Us” page on the website to see if you can trust the source?

Of course, should you type a query into Google about vaccine side affects or deaths, you will not find much because the company is actively censoring such information.

The toolkit is a continuation of the Biden administration’s ‘do what the experts tell you without question’ routine.

Murthy himself previously claimed that the government putting requirements on people to take vaccines is a long held American tradition, and that many businesses are “relieved” that the government is pushing vaccine mandates.

We noted yesterday that the CEO of Pfizer has declared that anyone spreading “misinformation” about COVID-19 vaccines should be treated as a “criminal”.

As we have also previously noted, government employees who still resist and spread “misinformation” are to be subjected to reeducation, according to the CDC head.