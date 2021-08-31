Switzerland Warns Of Terror Attacks At Public Vaccination Centers

Swiss authorities are warning the public of potential terror attacks on the country's pandemic response infrastructure, including vaccination centers, transportation centers, and manufacturing facilities, according to the Straits Times, citing a Sunday report by NZZ am Sonntag.

A staff member works in a vaccination centre as part of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination campaign in Geneva, Switzerland on February 3, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )

"Attacks on such targets would both hit large crowds and generate intensive media coverage," said Isabelle Graber, spokeswoman for Switzerland's Federal Intelligence Service.

In particular, the agency is warning of potential attacks from militant groups - though there are no imminent threats they've identified.

Switzerland's vaccine deliveries are coordinated and conducted by the Swiss army. Doses are stored in secret locations. A spokesman for Lonza Group, a manufacturer of Moderna's vaccine, told the newspaper the company would not comment "on such sensitive topics". Switzerland has suffered a significant increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks. -Straits Times

The warning comes after Health Minister Alain Berset said in a recent interview that mobile vaccination efforts need to be increased, and that travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines for inbound travelers could be re-introduced.

"The cantons must send out a lot more mobile vaccination teams," he said.

So far, Switzerland has distributed 9.51 million doses of vaccine - enough for 55.6% of the population, and one of the lowest vaccination rates among major European economies.

So - get vaccinated but be afraid the entire time.