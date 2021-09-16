Swollen Balls And Censorship? Nicki Minaj Story Gets Even Weirder

Rapper Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's allegedly swollen testicles are at the center of a free speech controversy, the likes of which we never saw coming.

On Wednesday, Minaj told her 157 million Instagram followers that she's been placed in "Twitter jail," because "They didn't like what I was saying over there."

The alleged ban came after Minaj spent the day trading barbs with people over Covid-19 vaccinations and free speech, after she claimed on Monday that her cousin's friend's testicles became swollen following the Covid-19 vaccine, causing his fiancee to call off their wedding. "Make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj also revealed on Monday that she wouldn't be going to the Met gala because she didn't want to travel due to her child and she's unvaccinated, adding that she'll take the jab "once I feel I’ve done enough research."

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj's opinions set off a free speech row - with everyone from MSNBC's Joy Reid to MSM outlets suddenly turning her into rapper non grata.

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Minaj tweeted a clip of Tucker Carlson defending her - specifically, saying she's receiving hate because she's telling people to make up their own minds about getting vaccinated. Minaj also claimed that the White House invited her to visit, where she'll "ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human."

While Minaj claims Twitter has put her in 'jail' (presumably unable to post), her tweets are still viewable as of this writing.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Twitter, meanwhile, has denied banning the rapper, while the White House says they only offered 'a call' with Minaj.

Testiclegate

Minaj's claim about her cousin's friend's balls was 'debunked' by both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh.

"There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper onThe Lead, adding "These claims may be innocent on her part. I’m not blaming her for anything. But she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis except a one-off anecdote. That’s not what science is all about."

Devalsingh, meanwhile, said in a statement that "Claims are being made. One of the reasons we could not respond in real time to Ms. Minaj is because we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim."

That said, at least 46 claims of post-vax swollen testicles have been reported for the Covid-19 jab to the VAERS database of adverse reactions, though it's unknown if any of them resulted in a canceled wedding.

