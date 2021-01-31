Terror 'Masterminds' At Gitmo To Receive COVID Vaccine Before 95% Of Americans

''You can’t make this up,'' Tom Von Essen, the New York City fire commissioner during the 9/11 attack, was quoted as saying in Newsmax. ''The ridiculousness of what we get from our government. They will run the vaccine down to those lowlifes at Guantanamo Bay before every resident of the United States of America gets it is the theater of the absurd.''

That's right, guess who's first in line to get the jab? The New York Post reported Friday:

Here’s a real kick in the shin: chances are accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed will get the COVID vaccine before you do. Accused terror masterminds like KSM and other detainees at Guantanamo Bay will begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine, the Pentagon confirmed Friday, even as the United States continues to experience severe shortages of the miracle jab.

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. US Army image

The Pentagon confirmed to the Post that prisoners at the US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba could get the vaccine as early as in the coming week.

''It will be administered on a voluntary basis and in accordance with the Department’s priority distribution plan,'' DoD spokesman Michael Howard said.

This means about forty terror suspects, including the man deemed the 'mastermind' behind the 9/11 attacks which killed almost 3,000 Americans, will likely receive the vaccine before hundreds of millions of US citizens.

The NY Post report cites another understandably outraged former law enforcement official:

Brian Sullivan, a retired special security agent with the Federal Aviation Administration, said, "I’m incensed. It’s totally outrageous. I’m 75. I haven’t gotten my COVID vaccine. They’re going to give it Khalid Sheikh Mohammed?" Sullivan added it’s a scandal that the terrorists haven’t faced justice approaching the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. "This news adds insult to injury. It’s slap in the face to the 9/11 victims’ families," Sullivan said.

"The order to administer the inoculations was signed Wednesday by Terry Adirim, the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, an appointee of President Joe Biden who was sworn in on Inauguration Day," it was revealed.

Via AP

The other interesting angle to the story is that this action is presumably being taken to prevent a broader COVID-19 outbreak among federal and military administered prisons - and yet, the shot will still be "voluntary" for the terror suspect inmates.

Given there will likely come a time when common American citizens will be told something to the effect of "take the shot or else...consequences/ repercussions" (for example in the form of job or travel restrictions - rhetoric which is already being entertained), it's a bit ironic that the most dangerous terror suspects held at Gitmo will have "freedom" to choose to get vaccinated or not.