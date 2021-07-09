FDA, CDC Condradict Pfizer, Claim There's No Need For "Booster" Vaccines... Yet

Just hours after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced their plan to seek federal authorization to market a "booster" jab that they said would provide better protection against COVID variants like Delta, the FDA and CDC issued a joint statement contradicting Pfizer by claiming that there's no evidence that booster vaccines will be necessary.

The two federal entities said the US is "fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available for those 12 and up" and "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time."

However that could still change since the "FDA, CDC and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary." If it is, then "we are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed."

The CDC and FDA have issued an unusual evening joint statement, which pushes back on Pfizer's announcement that it will seek approval for a third shot (second booster).



"Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time," it says. pic.twitter.com/z89OIDYawE — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 9, 2021

After the developments of yesterday, when Dr. Fauci insisted the US-developed vaccines are extremely effective despite Israeli scientists saying the Pfizer jab might be only 64% effective against the Delta variant, the fact that these government agencies are breaking with Big Pharma is just the latest sign that - as former NYT reporter Alex Berenson posited - "they can't even keep the lies straight anymore."

They can’t even keep the lies straight anymore https://t.co/bQhsb119dl — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 9, 2021

As we established yesterday, Dr. Fauci and his cohort of 'experts' are mainly concerned with protecting the vaccines' reputation. If Americans read that they're going to need another booster shot in 6-12 months, then it might de-motivate them to get vaccinated today.

Additionally, Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday evening that they would begin developing a version of a COVID-19 vaccine that targets the delta variant, and that they expect to launch clinical trials of that jab next month.