"The Time Has Come. Enough Is Enough" - Fauci Dismisses "Freedom" In Call For Vaccine Mandates

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After the FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine, Anthony Fauci immediately issued a decree via his permanent CNN propaganda platform that it is time for nationwide vaccine mandates.

Fauci declared that “There was some poll that showed about 30% of people who are not anti-vax, they were just waiting to get what they felt was the real final stamp of approval, which we just got today with the Pfizer product.”

He continued, “And those 30% are saying when that occurs, they will feel very, very comfortable about getting vaccinated. So right away, you’re talking about 30%. I hope they come through with what the survey said.”

Fauci added “They’re going to give a lot of incentive and backing for a lot of institutions and organizations and places of employment to mandate, and that could be colleges, university, the military, organizations that employ a lot of people, some of the big corporations are going to say if you want to work for us in person, you’ve got to be there and get vaccinated.”

Fauci then dismissed freedom as an after thought, noting “I know I respect people’s freedom, but when you’re talking about a public health crisis that we’ve been going through for well over a year and a half, the time has come. Enough is enough. We’ve just got to get people vaccinated.”

“If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on, leading to the development of another variant which could complicate things.” Fauci further proclaimed.

Watch:

"It's up to us," Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the effort to control Covid-19.



"If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on, leading to the development of another variant which could complicate things." pic.twitter.com/gcQhQvdlpg — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2021

[ZH: Additionally, Fauci also said that if the majority of Americans get vaccinated, COVID-19 will be under control by the "spring of 2022"!

The fact is- the majority of Americans are already vaccinated...

...but that appears not to be what the authoritarian bureaucrat really wants.]

Fauci’s comments come after Joe Biden called for more private companies to implement mandates:

* * *

