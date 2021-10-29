CDC Finally Recognizes Natural Immunity After Their Own Study Shows Vaccines Are Better

Ever since Israeli researchers found in that naturally acquired immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection is 13x more effective than Pfizer's vaccine at stopping the Delta variant in nearly 800,000 patients, US officials have been absolutely silent on the topic of natural immunity when it comes to making policy.

That all changed on Friday, when a group of CDC scientists - looking at just 7,000 adults who were hospitalized with Covid-19, concluded that vaccines provide stronger protection against hospitalization than natural immunity.

Hospitalized patients who weren’t vaccinated but had been previously infected with Covid were about five times more likely to test positive for the infection than people who had been vaccinated, according to the CDC study. The CDC has long recommended that people get vaccinated even if they have already had Covid-19. -Bloomberg

For reference, there have been more than 3.1 million hospitalizations in the United States for Covid-19.

The CDC is now taking a victory lap over their findings.

"We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of Covid-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement. "This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from Covid-19."

So - the US Government is finally acknowledging that natural immunity exists. Unfortunately for the naturally immune, it won't be enough when it comes to Covid restrictions - as the vaccine is officially the 'better' protection.

Now will they counter the new Lancet-published study showing the limits of Covid-19 vaccines at preventing infection?