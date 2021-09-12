Two Years Ago Today: Wuhan Bat Lab Mysteriously Scrubbed Database With 22,000 Specimens
More than three months before Covid-19 officially 'broke out' in Wuhan, China, the Wuhan Institute of Virology mysteriously took its bat and rodent pathogen database offline - suddenly making over 22,000 specimens unavailable.
This is the same China that ordered virus samples destroyed after a 'rogue lab' published the genome for Covid-19 (48 hours after the WIV database was further altered), and deleted more than 300 studies encompassing "hundreds of pages of information"
We're reminded of this by biologist and writer Matt Ridley, who said in a Sunday Twitter thread:
...The explanation that Shi Zhengli gave, that there had been hacking attempts, makes no sense.— Matt Ridley (@mattwridley) September 12, 2021
Why would there be before the pandemic?
And sharing the data with a secure source overseas to protect against it being altered would render hacking futile...
Continued:
...The fact sheet describing the database was not taken down but it was edited, on or before 30 December, to change the key words, and alter some terms from "wildlife" to "bat and rodent". Why?
The failure to share this information at a time when millions have died is not just unforgivable. It is also circumstantial evidence of the relevance of the site. The quickest way to dispel suspicion is to share this information. pic.twitter.com/34kUpC9yWh— Matt Ridley (@mattwridley) September 12, 2021
And as Paul Graham notes, "Perhaps it would be a useful exercise to try to pinpoint, if Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, exactly which day it did so. Perhaps "reconstructing the crime" would help ascertain whether it happened."
Perhaps it would be a useful exercise to try to pinpoint, if Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, exactly which day it did so. Perhaps "reconstructing the crime" would help ascertain whether it happened. https://t.co/cHhi33slIL— Paul Graham (@paulg) September 12, 2021
We aren't going to hold our breath for any answers from the CCP.
Wuhan and PRC authorities have been asked for raw data that might help reconstruct / reverse trace the origins of SARS2. This was their response: https://t.co/5qbLbNdQl9— jj ⌛️💡🔭 (@murchiston) September 12, 2021
Going even deeper down the rabbit hole... (click tweet to jump in)
A thread on the origins of COVID-19, and a possible bio-containment failure at one of the Wuhan labs.— The Seeker (@TheSeeker268) October 7, 2020
I feel there are facts not enough people know about, so I decided to summarise the important & interesting ones in this post.