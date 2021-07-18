UK Government Minister Suggests New Lockdown Before The Current One Has Even Ended

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A UK government minister suggested that it was perfectly plausible a new lockdown could be imposed in the near future, before the current one has even officially ended.

All COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to end on Monday, although SAGE scientists and other lockdown zealots are desperately scrambling to have the decision reversed yet again.

Now Solicitor General Lucy Frazer has signaled the government may be about to cave to them again after telling Sky News that Brits will “of course” face yet another lockdown in the near future on current projections.

“Of course, if we get into a situation where it is unacceptable and we do need to put back further restrictions, then that of course is something the Government will look at,” said Frazer.

BREAKING: Solicitor General Lucy Frazer tells Sky News the government 'will look at restrictions' if infections continue to rise and case numbers become "unacceptable".



Brits who were told nearly 17 months ago that lockdown was required for “just three weeks to flatten the curve and protect the NHS” are now facing the prospect of another Autumn lockdown that could extend the entire thing to 2 YEARS.

It never ends.

The media and prominent leftists are amplifying the narrative for yet another lockdown despite the fact that Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid Study app and Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, says that infections of the latest wave of COVID have peaked and will begin to fall.

Calls for a new lockdown continue despite the fact that two-thirds of adults have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and it has been offered to 90% of the population.

People who believed that if they just submitted and took the jab they would get their lives back appear to have been seriously mistaken.

According to a report from Public Health England, more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people are now dying from COVID.

“The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died of the delta variant within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine,” reports LiveMint.

