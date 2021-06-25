UK MP Says "Important People" Shouldn't Need To Quarantine Under COVID Rules

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A Conservative MP inadvertently provided an insight into the hypocrisy of lockdown when he said that “people who are important” shouldn’t have to follow the same COVID-19 quarantine rules as the rest of the population.

MP John Whittingdale was speaking about special measures that allow UEFA officials and multi-millionaire football players to enter the UK to take part in the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

While ordinary Brits cannot even go on holiday to most destinations and have to quarantine on return, the government has changed the rules to enable VIPs with a “Euro 2020 invite” to avoid having to self-isolate or quarantine when they arrive in the country.

“The list of those allowed to bypass the government’s quarantine restrictions include executive members of UEFA, members of the council of FIFA and senior executives of the companies sponsoring Euro 2020,” reports Sky News.

Responding to the issue, Whittingdale told Sky News that ‘important people’ were exempt from the restrictions.

“We’ve always said that for some people who are important, players, for instance…” said Whittingdale.

Host Kay Burley responded: “So people who want to go on holiday are not important. Is that what you’re saying?”

The MP then attempted to deflect by saying the measures were only lifted for a limited number of people.

“And just in case you don’t want to watch the video…..the answer isn’t that they think you are important,” responded one outraged viewer on Twitter.

This once again underscores the fact that COVID-19 restrictions don’t apply to the elite.

As we have previously documented, there are innumerable examples of politicians and elitists brazenly violating the same stifling rules that they imposed on everyone else.

