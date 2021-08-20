US Customs In Alaska Seizes 3,000 Fake CDC Vaxx Cards From China

It what may be the largest "fake vaccine document" seizure to date - following on the heels of one in Memphis - US Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) announced this week that it intercepted a shipment of over 3,000 counterfeit vaccine cards in Anchorage, Alaska at the airport.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect to the seizure is that the fake document shipment arrived from China. But according to the US Customs statement, the fakes - which appeared to copy CDC vaccination cards - were easy to spot:

The vaccine cards sought to mirror those distributed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after a person receives their full regimen the coronavirus vaccine. However, CPB stated that the cards were of "low quality printing."

Image via U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The seizure is similar to a bust of China-shipped fakes in Memphis Tennessee just days prior. Area Port Director Lance Robinson was cited in a press release as saying, "Getting these fraudulent cards off the streets and out of the hands of those who would then sell them is important for the safety of the American public."

"Looking out for the welfare of our fellow Alaskans is one of the many and varied responsibilities CBP is proud to take on," he added.

Black market demand for such fake vaxx cards is on the rise in correlation to the number of public venues and events across the country now demanding "proof" of COVID vaccination, whether they be restaurants or concerts and festival venues.

A handful of Americans have been caught with fake vaccine cards, however, it doesn't appear anyone has as yet spent time in jail for the violation. But both local and federal authorities are increasingly making threats of steep fines and up to a year or even five years in jail for fraudulent activity related to vaccines and medical documentation.

For example in Chicago...

A licensed pharmacist in Chicago was arrested for allegedly selling vaccine cards on eBay, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.



According to court documents, prosecutors said Tang-Tang Zhao sold 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards to 11 different buyers for approximately $10 apiece.

"If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision," one US Customs official said additionally last week. "But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself."