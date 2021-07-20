Vaccinated Pelosi Aide, White House Official Who Welcomed Fugitive Texas Democrats Test Positive For COVID

A staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a White House official tested positive for COVID-19 after both helping to usher a delegation of Democratic Texas lawmakers around the Capitol last week, according to Axios.

Both of the individuals are fully vaccinated and mildly symptomatic, which illustrates "how Americans inoculated against the coronavirus can still contract and, potentially, unknowingly transmit the virus — even at the highest levels of the nation's government," according to the report.

"We know that there will be breakthrough cases, but as this instance shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild," a White House official told Axios.

Six of the Texas Democrats who fled the state in a tantrum to prevent a voting integrity bill from advancing have tested positive, while both the Pelosi staffer and the White House official were on the same rooftop reception at the Hotel Eaton last Wednesday night. The White House official has not had any recent direct contact with President Biden, while Pelosi hasn't had any contact with her staffer since their exposure.

"Yesterday, a fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 off campus," a White House official told Axios, adding "In accordance with our rigorous COVID-19 protocols, the official remains off campus as they wait for a confirmatory PCR test. The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing interviews and determined no close contacts among White House principals and staff. The individual has mild symptoms."

"The White House is prepared for breakthrough cases with regular testing. This is another reminder of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines against severe illness or hospitalization. We wish our colleague a speedy recovery."

More via Axios:

Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff to Pelosi, told Axios in a statement: "Yesterday, a fully-vaccinated senior spokesperson in the Speaker’s press office tested positive for COVID after contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week."

"The entire press office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test. Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely."

The big picture: COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, with health officials becoming increasingly worried about the Delta variant. It's significantly more infectious than the original strain, and poses an acute threat to the unvaccinated.