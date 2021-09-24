'The View' Sent Into Chaos After Two Hosts Test Positive For COVID Mid-Show; Kamala Interview Upended

Friday's episode of The View was a complete meltdown, after two hosts tested positive for Covid-19 mid-show, forcing producers to change Vice President Kamala Harris' planned in-person visit into a virtual interview.

After the first commercial break, hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave their seats - with co-host Joy Behar telling the audience that an explanation would be forthcoming. When Behar asked a producer if she could introduce the vice president, a producer instead sent the show into another break, according to People.

Following the break, Behar announced that the fully vaccinated Hostin and Navarro had both tested positive for Covid-19.

"No matter how hard we try, these things happen," said Behar. "They probably had a breakthrough case and they'll be okay, I'm sure, because they're both vaccinated ... And the vice president is being prepped for her arrival. They cleaned the table, they washed the hands. Everybody is getting all cleaned up and she'll be out here in a second."

After taking questions from the audience, a masked producer appeared on camera and said, "I have an update: Everything is just being done to be as safe as humanly possible so what we're going to try and do now is an interview with the vice president remotely." "We're going to talk to her remotely? Behar asked. "Even though she's here," the producer said before going to another break.

Harris' appearance would have been her first in-person interview since being sworn in as VP.

"What the heck is going on?" said host Sara Haines, after PEOPLE editor Nigel Smith - who was in the audience - asked what was going through their mind.

"We got an adrenaline rush because we know that we have to think on our feet," said Behar. "I have many years of experience thinking on my feet. I was a standup comedian for many years."

"We're doing our best here," Behar added.

Harris eventually gave her interview from backstage, fitting in what we can only assume were pre-planned talking points about the border partrol 'inhumanely corralling Haitians at the Texas border.'

As The Federalist notes, "Just before the segment featuring Navarro and Hostin being led offstage, the panel opened the show complaining about the unvaccinated, with a chyron which read, “Experts: vaccinated not as likely to spread COVID.”"