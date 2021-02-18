Watch: Biden Adviser Struggle To Explain Similar COVID Numbers In CA, FL Despite Opposite Approaches

On Tuesday, we noted how California and Florida have strikingly similar COVID numbers despite polar opposite approaches to dealing with the virus; Florida has remained a largely open state without mask mandates or lockdowns, while California has imposed strict lockdowns that have devastated small businesses and contributed to a national mental health crisis.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has put some of the strictest measures in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic - while Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has done nearly the opposite. -Daily Mail

New cases, deaths, and hospitalizations between the two states follow virtually the same patterns, with Florida's data looking even better than California.

In an appearance on MSNBC, White House COVID adviser Andy Slavitt said that the virus was unpredictable and that the differences between the two states are "a little bit beyond our explanation."

Biden's adviser struggled to spell out specific reasons that Florida's lax approach wasn't just as effective, saying: 'What we do know is that the more careful people are, the more they mask and social distance, and the quicker we vaccinate, the quicker it goes away and the less it spreads,' Slavitt said. 'This is a virus that continues to surprise us. It's very hard to predict. And all around the country, we've got to continue to do a better job, and I think we are, but we're done yet,' he said. -Daily Mail

Watch: