Watch: Fauci, CNN, White House, Newsom, & Cuomo All Ratchet Up Attacks On Unvaccinated Americans

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Unvaccinated Americans were the talking point of the day on Monday with a slew of figures slamming those who have chosen not to take the coronavirus jabs, assigning blame to them for America ‘going backwards’, likening them to murderers, and suggesting that they are to blame for more deadly variants of the virus emerging.

First up, the White House with Press Secretary Jen Psaki claiming that America is in reverse because “there are still a large population of people in this country who are unvaccinated – and we have the most transmissible variant that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic that more people are getting sick with Covid.”

Psaki announced that travel restrictions will not be lifted because of the Delta variant:

#BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announces the U.S. will maintain all travel restrictions and NOT be lifting any of them anytime soon because of the Delta variant.



The Biden administration is continuing its policy of family separations #LoveIsNotTourism pic.twitter.com/cuOy6ZRsRR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021

She also declared that a return of the mask mandate is under consideration:

Jen Psaki: There is an “active discussion” to reinstate mask mandate on fully vaccinated Americans pic.twitter.com/CdpzEWAwYq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2021

Finally, Psaki did not rule out applying restrictions only to unvaccinated people:

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asks Jen Psaki if unvaccinated Americans should face penalties and be singled out as not able to live the same lives as the vaccinated: "Does the President favor restrictions for unvaccinated people when it comes to restaurants, museums, concerts?" pic.twitter.com/ubgMedQV2Z — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021

Next up was Fauci, who appeared on his favourite softball network MSNBC to announce that unvaccinated Americans will be to blame for the next deadly variant:

CNN’s Lemon Don declared that the unvaccinated should be prevented from having normal lives.

“Don’t get the vaccine. You can’t go to the supermarket. Don’t have the vaccine, can’t go to the ball game. Don’t have a vaccine, can’t go to work. You don’t have a vaccine, can’t come here. No shirt, no shoes, no service. I think that’s where we should be because we can’t to waste our breath on people that are just not going to change,” Lemon decreed, with Chris Cuomo (imagine my shock) wholeheartedly agreeing:

Meanwhile in New York, Cuomo’s brother proclaimed “we have to get in those communities, and we have to knock on those doors, and we have to convince people, and put them in a car and drive them and get that vaccine in their arm. That is the mission.”

NEW - NY Gov. Cuomo: “We have to knock on those doors, and we have to convince people, put them in cars & drive them and get that vaccine in their arm. That is the mission.”pic.twitter.com/nSIVsBuoPo — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 26, 2021

Finally, on the other side of the country, California governor Gavin Newsom likened unvaccinated Americans to murderous drunk drivers:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom compares unvaccinated Americans to drunk drivers. pic.twitter.com/hEaHIN1E5T — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 26, 2021

Newsom’s comments come after he announced that California will require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hit back at Newsom, resulting in the following spat:

Disgraceful? Here's a word -- murderous.



Your anti-vaccine lies are literally killing Americans. Your own supporters are following you off a cliff and into the ICU.



Come clean about vaccines -- they save lives. https://t.co/pJjlzJ3TVJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 26, 2021

You’re one to talk, Gavin.



Your murderous ACTIONS as Governor of California literally killed people.



Paying $1,000/day to nursing homes to house #COVID19 patients with the most vulnerable people.



Killing people’s parents and grandparents.



You’re a monster! https://t.co/8k9z4YpQf5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 26, 2021

The message is clear, ‘we’re all in this together’… except for the unvaccinated.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.