Watch: Fauci Grants Permission For Kids To Go Trick-Or-Treating, But...

Anthony Fauci graciously gave his permission this weekend for American children to go trick or treating later this month, but used the opportunity to once again push vaccinations.

After a massive backlash earlier in the month when Fauci declared that it was too soon to say whether Christmas would be canceled or not, he chose his words carefully in an appearance on CNN.

“You can get out there – you’re outdoors for the most part, at least, when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating – and enjoy it,” Fauci said, adding “I mean, this is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it.”

But then came the inevitable…

“Particularly if you’re vaccinated,” Fauci declared, adding “If you’re not vaccinated, again, think about that you’ll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community. So it’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated.”

“But go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up,” he said.

Elsewhere during the interview, Fauci commented that he doesn’t know when it will be safe for vaccinated people to be indoors without a mask.

“It’s always tough to predict that,” Fauci proclaimed.

“Hopefully it’s going to continue to go in that trajectory downward, but we have to just be careful that we don’t prematurely declare victory in many respects,” Fauci said.

