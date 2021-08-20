Mainstream Media Finally Gives A Platform To Scientists Speaking Out Against Biden's Push For Booster Jabs

At this point, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that the Biden Administration plan to provide COVID-19 booster shots before the FDA even has a chance to sign off isn't actually based on any actual "science". And some of the mainstream scientists are starting to speak up about it, opening themselves up to the possibility that their posts might be purged by Big Tech "misinformation" censors.

Just as new data show that young people are at heightened risk for rare side effects like heart inflammation (with the Moderna jab carrying a higher risk), scientists are claiming that the push for boosters represents a rush to judgment, since it's still unclear whether the waning protection against 'breakthrough' infection also leaves patients more vulnerable to severe illness. While one might be tempted to assume that more infections means more hospitalizations and deaths, 'breakthrough' infections tend to be far milder, and only the most vulnerable patients are likely to be impacted severely.

Almost as surprisingly, a report about scientists' objections was published by Reuters, a mainstream media organization with a massive reach.

So far, the data on breakthrough infections show that older Americans are the most vulnerable (no surprise - a handful of senators have already reported 'breakthrough' infections).

Dr. Jesse Goodman, an infectious disease expert with Georgetown, was one of the scientists willing to speak with Reuters:

"We don't know if that translates into a problem with the vaccine doing what is most important, which is protect against hospitalization, death, and serious disease. On that, the jury is still out," said Dr. Jesse Goodman, an infectious disease expert at Georgetown University in Washington and a former chief scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

While the WHO urges western countries to let more poorer nations receive shipments of vaccines before devoting them to booster jabs in the US, Israel has already charged ahead, doling out thousands of booster jabs, while the US appears to be not far behind. The EU, meanwhile, is taking a more cautious approach, just like it did when it initially approved the jabs.

From a societal standpoint, some questioned whether booster doses will make much of a difference considering so many Americans still haven't received their first dose.

Some experts questioned the focus on booster shots when around 30% of eligible Americans have yet to get even a first vaccine dose, despite new COVID-19 cases and deaths surging across the country. "The more important thing, I think, at this point than boosters is making sure we get the vaccine in any arm that hasn't had one as fast as we can," said Dr. Dan McQuillen, an infectious disease specialist in Burlington, Massachusetts, and the incoming president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Pretty much everybody was in agreement: it'd be more effective from a public health standpoint to provide more jabs to poorer nations rather than use them in the US. After all, the Omega Death variant could be taking shape right now in some far-flung corner of the earth, just ask Dr. Fauci.

Furthermore, scientists warned, we could end up in a situation where we start "chasing our tails", and continuously offering more and more shots to people, while the virus either adapts, or more harmful variants arise in areas where vaccines are more scarce.

All experts interviewed by Reuters also emphasized the need to inoculate the vast number of people around the world who have yet to access COVID-19 vaccines. "You could end up in situation where you are chasing your tail, giving more and more boosters in the U.S. and Western Europe, while more dangerous variants are coming from other places," said Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, epidemiologist and adjunct professor at Cornell University Public Health.

And finally, we'd like to add, that as we learn more about the side effects for younger people, maybe any risk for otherwise healthy people is too high to force them to take an experimental vaccine.