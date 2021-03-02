Welsh Man Arrested, Claims He Was Strip-Searched For Going For A Walk Too Far From Home

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A man in Wales was arrested by police for going for a walk too far from home and failing to identify himself before he claimed he was taken to the police station and subjected to a strip search.

The incident was highlighted by Welsh member of Parliament Neil McEvoy, who posted a video of the arrest to Twitter.

According to McEvoy, the couple in question were grieving the recent death of an uncle and wanted to visit the nearest beach to go for a walk.

Mr. Radek, the man seen being handcuffed in the video, says that the couple had been struggling with mental health issues as a result of lockdown.

“My family was struggling with many issues that are sourced in the constant lockdowns and homeschooling,” said Radek. “On top of that came personal family problems which we faced in the last months. They include the very serious illness of my wife’s brother and death of close relatives. We were not even able to say goodbye or go and attend the funeral in Poland.”

Man ARRESTED standing up for his wife. They went for a walk at the nearest beach after her brother was hospitalised and in a coma. He asked them to stop harassing her. So cuffs on and off to Wrexham police station. #lockdown #COVID19 @northwaleslive pic.twitter.com/fnGUgD10tI — Neil McEvoy MS (@neiljmcevoy) March 1, 2021

On returning to the car park after their walk on Talacre Beach, Radek and his wife were confronted by two female police officers who had been handing out fines.

Radek was told he had violated coronavirus regulations and was handcuffed before being subjected to a search without consent.

After refusing to give his name (which is not a legal requirement), Radek says he was taken to the police station, interrogated and shouted at.

Radek then says he was told to remove his clothes and threatened with their removal by scissors if he didn’t. He was then subjected to a humiliating strip search while being denied use of the toilet.

“It felt very humiliating and intimidating. I was explained my rights to speak to a solicitor and after about 3 hours I was released,” said Radek, who was not charged with any crime.

This is merely another example of the draconian policing now in force throughout the UK, with lockdown set to continue in some form until at least the end of June.

As we highlighted earlier, a woman in London was harassed by officers for trying to buy a coffee two miles from where she lives, while another video shows police harassing people for sitting down.

