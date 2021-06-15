WHO 'Highly Compromised', Unfit To Lead COVID-19 Investigation According To Former CDC Director

The World Health Organization is "highly compromised" and unfit to lead an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, according to former CDC head Robert Redfield.

"Clearly, they were incapable of compelling China to adhere to the treaty agreements that they have on global health, because they didn’t do that," Redfield told Fox News on Tuesday. "Clearly, they allowed China to define the group of scientists that could come and investigate. That’s not consistent with their role."

In March, Redfield told CNN that he doesn't believe the natural origin theory which posits that COVID-19 jumped from a bat to a human through a yet-to-be determined intermediary species.

"I think they were highly compromised," Redfield said of the World Health Organization (WHO), which 'investigated' the origins of the pandemic in what was nothing more than political theatre conducted by a highly conflicted group - one of whom, Peter Deszak of NGO EcoHealth Alliance, worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and was funded to the tune of millions of dollars by Anthony Fauci's NIH.

Redfield slammed Fauci during the interview, saying that while he supports the lab-leak hypothesis, "Other individuals, Tony Fauci, for example, would say that he prefers to support that it evolved from nature."

"Now, why would that be?" asked Redfield, adding that "sometimes scientists when they bite into a bone on a hypothesis, it’s hard for them to move on."

"I guess if I’m disappointed about anything about the early scientific community it’s that there seemed to be lack of openness to pursue both hypotheses," he continued.