"This Is Worrying Me Quite A Bit": mRNA Vaccine Inventor Shares Viral Thread Showing COVID Surge In Most-Vaxxed Countries

Saturday, Jul 17, 2021 - 06:00 PM

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in the field of mRNA vaccines, shared a viral Twitter thread on Friday which lays out a disturbing trend; the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing  a surge in COVID-19 cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not.

"This is worrying me quite a bit," tweeted Malone, embedding the lengthy thread authored by Twitter user @holmenkollin (Corona Realism) via the 'thread reader' app.

Here's what has Malone worried: 

