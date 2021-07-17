"This Is Worrying Me Quite A Bit": mRNA Vaccine Inventor Shares Viral Thread Showing COVID Surge In Most-Vaxxed Countries

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in the field of mRNA vaccines, shared a viral Twitter thread on Friday which lays out a disturbing trend; the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not.

"This is worrying me quite a bit," tweeted Malone, embedding the lengthy thread authored by Twitter user @holmenkollin (Corona Realism)

Here's what has Malone worried:

Also take a look at what went on in the 15 most vaccinated countries worldwide



Cyprus: majority of people vaccinated.



What‘s special about small kingdom of Bhutan is that they jabbed 64% of their population within one week, starting 27/3.



Emirates: highest vaccination rate in the whole world.



„But what about 100% vaccination rate?“



Here you go: 1600 double-jabbed british soldiers on HMS Queen Elizabeth. They even had hygiene rules, distancing etc



Wait 2 months…



