Xi Jinping Vows Chinese Labs Dealing With Deadly Pathogens To Face Greater Scrutiny

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the Communist Party Leadership that laboratories handling dangerous pathogens must have greater oversight.

Speaking at the Politburo's first-ever group study session on biosecurity, Xi told the gathering that biosecurity is an important part of national security, and a force that "affects and can even reshape the world," according to SCMP, citing state news agency Xinhua.

"Xi Jinping emphasised that, at present, traditional biosecurity issues and new biosecurity risks are superimposed on each other, and biological threats from overseas and domestic biological risks are intertwined," according to Xinhua.

Xi's comments - which some may interpret as a tacit admission that Covid-19 leaked from a Chinese laboratory, comes after nearly two years of mounting evidence that research conducted by scientists in Wuhan, China - who were collaborating with NIH-funded New York nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, may have led to the Covid-19 pandemic after several lab workers reportedly fell ill with Covid-like symptoms in late 2019.

During a June hearing held by House GOP to discuss the origins of the pandemic, Dr. Brett Giroir, who served as Assistant Secretary for Health in President Trump’s HHS, stated “This is a worldwide pandemic in which millions of people have died. It may have been the result of a lab-leak — and we think highly likely it is.”

When questioned on ‘gain of function’ research at the Wuhan lab, Giroir said “it’s unbelievable to me that coronavirus work wouldn’t even get into the process.”

“If you look at the abstract from the latest grant that was done to EcoHealth, it talks about using protein sequence data, infectious clone technology, in vitro and in vivo infection experiments. This is all gain-of-function. How this could not get into the P3 process is unbelievable,” Giroir continued, referencing the P3CO oversight board that decides on U.S. funding of the research.

Meanwhile, last month The Intercept published materials (here and here) released through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the NIH which revealed that EcoHealth, funded by the US NIH, was absolutely engaged in gain-of-function research to make chimeric SARS-based coronaviruses, which they confirmed could infect human cells.

Peter Daszak (left), Anthony Fauci

While evidence of this research has been pointed to in published studies, the FOIA release provides a key piece to the puzzle which sheds new light on what was going on.

"This is a roadmap to the high-risk research that could have led to the current pandemic," said Gary Ruskin, executive director of U.S. Right To Know, a group that has been investigating the origins of Covid-19 (via The Intercept).

Or, it was bat soup.