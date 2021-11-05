print-icon

Bitcoin Cash Pumps And Dumps After Kroger Confirms Crypto Adoption Was Fake News

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Nov 05, 2021 - 08:25 AM

In another indication of the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, The Kroger Co., America's largest grocery retailer, announced: "that it will begin accepting Bitcoin Cash" for products. But moments after the headline and a Bitcoin Cash pump underway, a Kroger spokesperson said the news release to accept Bitcoin Cash this holiday season is "fraudulent." 

Bitcoin Cash pumped and dumped on the news. 

In September, this is precisely what happened when a fraudulent statement via GlobeNewswire was released: "Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)." 

Friday morning's fraudulent headline was released through PRNewswire.

As further questions need to be asked, how are these fake headlines allowed to be published through reputable press release companies?

0