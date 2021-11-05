Bitcoin Cash Pumps And Dumps After Kroger Confirms Crypto Adoption Was Fake News

In another indication of the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, The Kroger Co., America's largest grocery retailer, announced: "that it will begin accepting Bitcoin Cash" for products. But moments after the headline and a Bitcoin Cash pump underway, a Kroger spokesperson said the news release to accept Bitcoin Cash this holiday season is "fraudulent."

Nevermind, it's fake



KROGER SPOKESPERSON: PRESS RELEASE SAYING KROGER TO ACCEPT BITCOIN CASH THIS HOLIDAY SEASON IS FRAUDULENT https://t.co/vPovx7iDXZ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 5, 2021

Bitcoin Cash pumped and dumped on the news.

In September, this is precisely what happened when a fraudulent statement via GlobeNewswire was released: "Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)."

Friday morning's fraudulent headline was released through PRNewswire.

As further questions need to be asked, how are these fake headlines allowed to be published through reputable press release companies?