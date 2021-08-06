Crypto Breaks Out To 3-Month Highs As "Strong HODLers" Step In After ETH Fork
Since the London Hard Fork, Ethereum has been surging higher, approaching $2900 this morning...
Source: Bloomberg
And at its highest since May...
Source: Bloomberg
Breaking above critical technical levels...
Source: Bloomberg
Notably, the highly-anticipated 'London' upgrade arguably moves ETH closer to becoming a deflationary asset.
A key part of the fork was EIP-1559, which ushered in what some have called an “ultra-sound” era for Ethereum by destroying those pesky mining fees altogether...
What is Ultra Sound Money 🦇🔊?— Patrick McCorry 🦇🔊🌋 (@stonecoldpat0) July 25, 2021
- Minimal viable issuance. A predictable block subsidy to pay block producers and just enough not to "overpay" for security.
- EIP-1559. Burn a portion of the network fee.
It is deflationary when:
-> burnt_network_fee > minimal_viable_issuance
...and one look at the following tracker shows almost 5500 ETH has already been burned since the fork (less supply, prices higher)
Bitcoin is also rallying as On-chain analyst Willy Woo the "strong-handed long term investors are absorbing" the Bitcoin supply below $42,000, which raises the cryptocurrency's prospects of closing above the level.
Mid-macro view:— Willy Woo (@woonomic) August 6, 2021
90 day moving average of coins moving to Mr Astley about to cross bullish. pic.twitter.com/UTuKu1Iovq
The London upgrade and the subsequent activation of EIP-1559 is a mile marker of sorts in the transition to Ethereum 2.0, which will move the network from a proof-of-work consensus to a proof-of-stake consensus.
Bitcoin has just spiked above $43k...
Source: Bloomberg
Also BTC's highest since May...
Source: Bloomberg
And testing critical technical levels...
Source: Bloomberg
As CoinTelegraph reports, Woo also notes "Coins are rapidly disappearing from the available market as strong holders continue to lock them away for long-term investment," adding that the supply squeeze could send Bitcoin to $55,000.
"I’ve not seen a supply shock opportunity like this since Q4 2020 when BTC was priced at $10k only to be repriced at $60k in the months thereafter. Our supply shock is still in play with higher prices expected."