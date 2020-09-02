Cryptos Crash After Bitcoin Tags $12,000 Again

After a strong day yesterday, with Ethereum up over 12%, the crypto market has crashed this morning. The decline began around 6amET but really accelerated at around 0700ET with Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum hit hardest...

Source: Bloomberg

...erasing all of yesterday's gains...

Source: Bloomberg

No immediate 'news' catalyst was evident for the move but we note that it happened soon after Bitcoin topped $12,000 once again...

Source: Bloomberg

It seems someone really doesn't want to see Bitcoin above $12k...

Source: Bloomberg

Or did the DeFi boom finally stall Ethereum as it neared $500?

Source: Bloomberg

A BTFD opportunity? CoinTelegraph's Joseph Young notes that three factors are leading traders to become more bullish on Bitcoin in the short to medium term:

the declining U.S. dollar, the strength of the $10,000 support; and Ether’s strong upsurge.

A confluence of factors support the uptrend of Bitcoin

According to cryptocurrency trader Scott Melker, the U.S. dollar is showing slowing momentum, and this is shown by the dollar breaking down from a 10-year long channel and demonstrating a clear rejection. Melker said:

“Dollar looks dead, as I have been saying for months. There was a weird euphoria last week that it was bouncing. Now the breakdown from a decade long channel is clear. It should bounce up to retest at some point, but there's nothing bullish. Good for BTC.”

Many analysts interpret a declining dollar as a positive for Bitcoin because alternative stores of value are priced by the dollar. In recent months, the dollar has fallen substantially against other reserve currencies. Coincidentally, gold and Bitcoin have recorded steep rallies since April.

The strong $10,000 support level of Bitcoin raises the chances of a larger rally, and it’s important to note that this is the longest period Bitcoin has been over $10,000 since the all-time high rally in 2017.

Eric Thies, a cryptocurrency technical analyst, hinted that Bitcoin might never drop below $10,000 again. He said:

“We may never see #bitcoin below $10,000 USD again. Alts will moon too. Did you get the most you could, while you could?... Or did you let the negativity + skepticism of the crypto bear market block you from an incredible investment?”

Based on the recent price trend of Bitcoin, analysts at Cryptowatch expect BTC to achieve multiple new all-time highs by November. The researchers said:

“Bitcoin tracking well against PlanB's Stock to Flow (S2F) model. Assuming 10% lost coins, BTC forecasts include new all-time highs by mid-November and ~27K by the end of the year.”

An alternative scenario

Another scenario for Bitcoin in the short term is a period of sideways consolidation similar to those seen in previous years.

BTC typically remains stagnant throughout September to early November and has done so since 2016. Based on that historical pattern, there is a possibility that BTC ranges between $10,000 and $14,000.

Cathy Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, previously said:

“We could stay in a new trading range, just at a little bit of a higher level than the recent 6 to 10. Maybe we’re in the $10,000 to $13,000 range. Nonetheless, a breakout.”

A consolidation phase above the $10,000 support would be ideal for Bitcoin, as it would strengthen its basis for the next rally.

An even more encouraging outcome would involve BTC flipping the $12,000–$12,400 range to support then consolidating above $12,000, as this would prepare the digital asset for a strong move to $13,000 to $14,000.