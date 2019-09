Shortly after 1015ET, the crypto space was suddenly hit by a wave of selling that slammed Bitcoin down over $200 almost instantaneously, only to rapidly recover...

Source: Bloomberg

The entire crypto space dumped'n'pumped...

Source: Bloomberg

There is no obvious headline catalyst but we do note that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)’s Bakkt platform launched physically-delivered Bitcoin futures trading yesterday and could potentially have exaggerated the move.