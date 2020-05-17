"Dying Economy, Fed Incompetence" - Robert Kiyosaki Sees Bitcoin At $75k In 3 Years

Authored by Jeffrey Albus via CoinTelegraph.com,

Robert Kiyosaki predicts that Bitcoin’s price will rise nearly 100% per year over the next three years.

Image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Robert Kiyosaki, businessman and best selling author of the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has taken to Twitter once again to proclaim his bullish position on Bitcoin.

His prognosis? BTC’s price is heading to $75,000 in three years.

How Kiyosaki values each asset

In a viral May 16 tweet, Kiyosaki states that his fear of a dying economy has led him to purchase more of three assets that he ostensibly considers valuable outside of the traditional financial system: Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin (BTC).

"ECONOMY [is] dying. FED incompetent. Next BAILOUT trillions in pensions. HOPE fading."

The author’s tweet outlines just how valuable he thinks each asset will be in the coming years. He reveals:

“Bought more gold silver Bitcoin. GOLD [currently] at $1700. Predict $3000 in 1 year. Silver [currently] at $17. Predict $40 in 5 years. Bitcoin [currently] at $9800. Predict $75000 in 3 years.”

By the numbers, this prediction reflects an expected yearly increase of approximately 76%, 19%, and 97% for gold, silver, and Bitcoin respectively. This indicates that, at least by Kiyosaki’s reckoning, Bitcoin has the most favorable profit potential out of the three.

A growing interest in Bitcoin

This isn’t the first time that Robert Kiyosaki has used his platform to expound on the virtues of Bitcoin and the Blockchain. In recent months, the businessman has spoken out on his faith in the future of the tech numerous times.

In an April appearance on Anthony Pompliano’s podcast, Kiyosaki praised Bitcoin, saying:

“The reason I endorse Bitcoin is just for one frickin reason — you’re not part of the system,”

Noting also that “gold and silver are God’s money, and Bitcoin is open-source people’s money.”