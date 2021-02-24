The Fed Is 'Down'
Update (1400ET): The Fed issued a brief statement:
“The Federal Reserve Bank staff is currently investigating a disruption to multiple services. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they are available."
* * *
It appears that The Fed is "down" as all FRB Servcies are currently offline including ACH and FedWire...
Translation: the official establishment-sanctioned method of transferring money in America is currently offline!
If only there was an alternative method to transfer value over the internet... for free?
The question is - what is broken at The Fed (and was it the Russians?)
Janet Yellen: #Bitcoin is inefficient.— Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) February 24, 2021
Today: Federal Reserves payment system Fedwire goes down, freezing wire transfers between banks.#Bitcoin doesn't go down.