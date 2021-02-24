Update (1400ET): The Fed issued a brief statement:

“The Federal Reserve Bank staff is currently investigating a disruption to multiple services. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they are available."

* * *

It appears that The Fed is "down" as all FRB Servcies are currently offline including ACH and FedWire...

Translation: the official establishment-sanctioned method of transferring money in America is currently offline!

If only there was an alternative method to transfer value over the internet... for free?

The question is - what is broken at The Fed (and was it the Russians?)