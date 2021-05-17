Gold Surges To 3-Month Highs As Bitcoin Loses $45k
As bitcoin has been battered lower in recent weeks, the original 'alternative' currency has soared to its highest since January.
Bitcoin dropped below $45,000 for the first time since February amid Elon Musk's comments, back at the levels before Musk's initial bitcoin comments...
Source: Bloomberg
And Gold futures just touched $1865, its highest since January 31st...
Source: Bloomberg
Breaking above its 200DMA for first time since Feb 2nd...
Source: Bloomberg
Another 'great' rotation?
Source: Bloomberg
Gold still has a long way to go to catch up with Bitcoin...
Source: Bloomberg
So the barbarous relic is trumping new digital gold once again... for now.