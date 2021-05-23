How A $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Fund Is Trading The Crash

Back in December, vol-specialist hedge fund One River Asset Management surprised its peers when long before Elon Musk arrived on the scene, it became one of the first major asset managers to disclose it had purchased $600 million in bitcoin and ethereum and said it would own more than $1 billion in cryptos in early 2021. It wasn't along in this pioneering effort: Brevan Howard Asset Management co-founder Alan Howard had taken an ownership stake in One River Digital and was helping provide the company with backend trading services. Another prominent backer was British hedge fund Ruffer, which last December also revealed that 2.5% of its total AUM were in bitcoin.

And since the last big bitcoin plunge took place last March, that makes the current crypto crash the first major stress-test for One River, not to mention a majority of the 14% of Americans who owned crypto at the end of 2020.

So how is the hedge fund trading the current crash? Below, are some digital market comments from Marcel Kasumovich, the fund's head of research, as of May 19, so much of the selling indicated here has taken place in the 72 hours subsequent to this note: